Midsized firms outperform smaller ones in 2018: BOK
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Medium-sized companies with high potential outperformed their smaller local peers in terms of earnings last year and were least reliant on borrowing among all types of corporations by size, a central bank report showed Wednesday.
In 2018, the so-called high-potential enterprises posted an average operating profit of 5.2 percent, compared with 3.5 percent for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with their average net profit coming to 4.8 percent of their overall sales, also higher than the 3.1 percent of SME sales, according to the report from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
High-potential enterprises are medium-sized companies with total assets of between 500 billion won (US$419 million) and 10 trillion won, and annual sales of more than 40 billion won but less than 150 billion won.
Such firms had been considered large conglomerates until a special law on the promotion of high-potential enterprises went into effect in July, officially introducing an additional classification of firms by size.
The central bank began the practice publishing reports on such companies in April and said its latest report showed clear distinctions between medium-sized high-potential firms and large conglomerates, as well as between medium-sized companies and SMEs.
"As a result of the test reports, it is believed they provide meaningful information that previously could not be identified under the large conglomerate-SME classification of firms," it said, adding the bank plans to start publishing official reports next year.
Under the new classification, high-potential firms accounted for 0.6 percent of all local companies in the country, while SMEs accounted for 99.1 percent of the total.
Their combined sales, on the other hand, accounted for 17.2 percent of the total, while those of SMEs accounted for 41.1 percent.
Larger firms accounted for 0.3 percent of all businesses here, with their combined sales accounting for 41.7 percent of the total.
Medium-sized firms were again placed in the middle in terms of debt-to-equity ratio, with their average debt ratio standing at 93.5 percent at the end of 2018, compared with 92.1 percent for large conglomerates and 159.5 percent for SMEs.
Their debt reliance, however, was the lowest among all three groups, with the average ratio of their total borrowing to total assets coming to 23.3 percent, compared with 23.8 percent for large companies and 38.2 percent for smaller firms.
