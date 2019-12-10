Heavy fog affects flights at Incheon airport
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday morning due to dense fog, with operations returning to normal in the afternoon.
A total of 22 flights scheduled to arrive at the country's key airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, were canceled earlier in the day, according to officials at the airport's operator.
Nearly 200 flights that were scheduled to depart the airport were delayed. Some 41 flights that were due to arrive at the airport instead landed at international airports in Gimpo, Jeju, Cheongju, Muan, Daegu and Gimhae.
Officials said a warning on low visibility was lifted at 12:55 p.m. and flight operations have since been normalized.
"We tried to minimize customer inconvenience by increasing staff (numbers) at the scene and expanding customer announcements," an official said.
