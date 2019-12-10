Go to Contents
Hanwha Systems wins 49 bln-won deal for combat management system

17:34 December 10, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it has won an order worth 49 billion won (US$41 million) to install a combat management system on four Navy vessels.

Under the deal with Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a midsized shipyard in South Korea, Hanwha Systems will provide a combat management system for four 200-ton high-speed fast attack craft.

In October, Hanjin Heavy Industries secured a deal to build the four vessels from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korea's arms procurement agency.

