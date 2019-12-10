National Assembly session resumes, budget bill put on agenda
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly resumed its plenary session Tuesday night after an eight-hour hiatus amid partisan wrangling over next year's budget bill.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang placed the bill on the agenda of the session despite fierce protests by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party. Its members yelled at Moon, while some lawmakers with the ruling Democratic Party (DP) urged him to put the bill to a vote.
A budget bill worth 513.5 trillion won ($430.2 billion) was proposed for 2020, but the DP put forward a revision bill of 512.3 trillion won after consultations with four minor opposition parties.
The National Assembly already missed the Dec. 2 deadline to pass the budget bill due to prolonged political strife.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)