Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Pompeo

Pompeo says U.S. is hopeful N. Korea will refrain from nuclear, long-range missile tests

04:02 December 11, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday the United States is hopeful North Korea will continue to refrain from nuclear tests and long-range missile tests, after Pyongyang said it had conducted a "very important" test over the weekend.

"(North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) made the commitment to denuclearize, said there wouldn't be long-range missile tests, nuclear tests," Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department. "All of those are commitments that we are very hopeful that the North Koreans will continue to abide by."

This Reuters photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking in a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department in Washington on Dec. 10, 2019. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK