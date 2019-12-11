Go to Contents
S. Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin named to inaugural All-MLB Team

08:49 December 11, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean free agent pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin has been selected to the inaugural All-MLB Team.

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced its first-ever official star squad Tuesday (U.S. Eastern Time) to recognize a season's worth of accomplishments, in line with other major professional sports leagues in North America.

Ryu, who led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was one of five starting pitchers on the All-MLB Second Team. He was joined by Zack Greinke (Arizona Diamondbacks/Houston Astros), Jack Flaherty (St. Louis Cardinals), Charlie Morton (Tampa Bay Rays) and Mike Soroka (Atlanta Braves).

This image captured from Major League Baseball's Twitter page shows members of the All-MLB Second Team, with South Korean free agent pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin listed second from left on the bottom row of starting pitchers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the voting for the All-MLB Team, with a panel of experts handling the other 50 percent. Nominees were selected by merit, with no set number of nominees per position and no distinction between leagues.

Ryu went 14-5 in 29 starts and finished runner-up to New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting. At 32 with a history of shoulder and elbow injuries, Ryu pitched 182 2/3 innings, the most he's thrown since his rookie year in 2013.

The left-hander elected free agency after the end of the regular season. He first signed a six-year, US$36 million deal with the Dodgers out of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Then after the 2018 season, Ryu accepted a one-year qualifying offer of $17.9 million, rather than becoming a free agent, and went on to have his finest big league season to date.

Ryu has reportedly drawn interest from multiple clubs, including the Minnesota Twins, the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ryu is represented by super agent Scott Boras.

In this file photo from Oct. 6, 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the second inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park in Washington. (Yonhap)

