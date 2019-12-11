Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #construction firms

Korean builders' overseas orders down 31 pct through Nov.

09:09 December 11, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Overseas orders won by South Korean construction companies fell 31 percent in the first 11 months of this year from a year earlier, a state-run bank said Wednesday.

The combined overseas orders by the builders came to US$18 billion in the January-November period, the Export-Import Bank of Korea said in a report, citing data compiled by the International Contractors Association of Korea.

By region, orders from Asia accounted for the lion's share with $10.6 billion, followed by the ones from Middle Eastern countries with $4.4 billion.

The bank estimated that the combined overseas orders of South Korean builders could reach between $23 billion and $25 billion for the whole of 2019 -- the lowest since 2006, when South Korean builders bagged a combined US$16.5 billion worth of orders.

For 2019, South Korean builders have targeted a combined $35 billion worth of overseas orders.

For decades, oil-rich Middle Eastern countries had been the largest market for South Korean builders, but orders from the region have sharply dropped to $9.2 billion in 2018 from $36.9 billion in 2012.

South Korean builders have been pushing to diversify their business in Asia and countries in other regions in recent years.

This undated photo provided by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. shows an ethane recovery plant construction site in Saudi Arabia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK