Korea's exports up 7.7 pct in first 10 days of December
09:09 December 11, 2019
SEJONG, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 7.7 percent in the first 10 days of December, thanks to rising demand for wireless equipment and passenger cars, customs data showed Wednesday.
The country's exports stood at US$12.9 billion in the December 1-10 period, up $920 million from the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of wireless equipment and passenger cars gained 18 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively.
However, outbound shipments of semiconductors, a key export item for South Korea, declined 23.4 percent, according to the data.
