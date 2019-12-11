Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #exports-December

Korea's exports up 7.7 pct in first 10 days of December

09:09 December 11, 2019

SEJONG, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 7.7 percent in the first 10 days of December, thanks to rising demand for wireless equipment and passenger cars, customs data showed Wednesday.

The country's exports stood at US$12.9 billion in the December 1-10 period, up $920 million from the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

By product, exports of wireless equipment and passenger cars gained 18 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively.

However, outbound shipments of semiconductors, a key export item for South Korea, declined 23.4 percent, according to the data.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK