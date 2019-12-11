Seoul shares up late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning ahead of a U.S. rate decision and a U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese imports.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3.72 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,101.72 as of 11:15 a.m.
Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daeshin Securities, said data showing an increase in exports gave a temporary relief to investors.
South Korea's exports stood at US$12.9 billion in the Dec. 1-10 period, up 7.7 percent from $920 million during the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
Still, some analysts said investors remain cautious ahead of the Sunday deadline when the United States is set to impose tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese goods.
The U.S. and China have been working to try to reach a phase-one trade deal that would avert new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.
Another key event this week is a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Samsung Electronics rose 0.39 percent, and LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, was up 0.67 percent.
Among decliners, Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's largest auto parts maker, was down 0.97 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major South Korean banking group, fell 0.68 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.6 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
