(News Focus) S. Korean MLB hopefuls face long waiting game amid uncertainty, mixed reviews

After the news broke, multiple MLB scouts told Yonhap News Agency that they had no idea Kim would have qualified for posting in the first place. Whether these scouts had been negligent in their work is debatable, because unlike Kim Kwang-hyun, there was never much buzz surrounding Kim Jae-hwan's desire or intention to play in the majors. Plus, KBO and individual clubs don't make announcements on players' service time, and MLB scouts wouldn't have known about Kim's availability unless they were so keen on the player that they were calculating his service time.