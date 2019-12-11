S. Koreans to face fewer inconveniences for U.S. entry
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to reduce inconveniences South Korean travelers experience when entering the U.S. mainland, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
In its annual aviation security meeting held in Washington last week, the Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport said it signed a "joint statement" with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to work on removing an interview for Koreans entering the U.S. mainland, additional security checks and other inconveniences, the ministry said in a statement.
"The TSA has regarded South Korean airports and airlines as top-tier ones in terms of aviation security control and management. Such an analysis allowed the U.S. to sign the agreement," a ministry official said.
South Korea is the first Asian country that has signed such an agreement with the TSA, the statement said.
The ministry plans to have working-level talks with TSA officials with an aim to reduce those inconveniences beginning in late 2020, he said.
