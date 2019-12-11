Banks' bad loans edge down in Q3
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Nonperforming loans at South Korean banks decreased in the third quarter from three months earlier due to a slight decline in overdue corporate loans, data showed Wednesday.
The ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.86 percent in the July-September period, down 0.05 percentage point from a quarter earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.
Overdue corporate loans reached 14.7 trillion won (US$12.3 billion) at the end of September, down 800 billion won from a quarter earlier, the data showed.
Nonperforming loans extended to households increased to 2 trillion won from 1.8 trillion won during the cited period, it showed.
The regulator said it will keep monitoring bad loans and encourage banks to set aside enough loan-loss provisions.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)