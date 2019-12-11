2 Vietnamese sailors found dead after fishing ship accident near Jeju
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Police on Jeju Island on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of two Vietnamese sailors in the sinking of a South Korean fishing ship, which occurred in the sea near the southern resort island three weeks ago.
The Daeseong, a 29-ton vessel with six South Koreans and six Vietnamese sailors aboard, sank about 76 kilometers west of Jeju's Chagwi Islet in the early morning of Nov. 19 after being engulfed in a fire, leaving one Korean dead and 11 others missing.
On Sunday, two bodies were found about 44 meters and 50 meters under the sea, respectively, in an object presumed to be the sunken Daeseong and sent to the National Forensic Service for identification.
According to the Jeju Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard, the two bodies were identified as Vietnamese sailors both aged 32.
The Coast Guard said it plans to transfer the bodies to their families through the Vietnamese Embassy.
Citing an autopsy report, the Coast Guard said the sailors apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning and fire-caused injuries, as soot was detected in their bronchi and traces of high temperatures were found in their internal organs.
The Coast Guard said it will continue to search for the nine other missing sailors.
