Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis to Dubai
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Wednesday it will supply more than 1,200 Sonata gasoline hybrid sedans as taxis to Dubai next year.
Hyundai Motor has signed deals with the Dubai Taxi Corp. (DTC) and Cars Taxi to deliver a combined 1,232 Sonata hybrid taxis to the companies by the end of 2020, the company said in a statement.
----------------
U.S. returns 4 bases to S. Korea, allies begin return process for Yongsan Garrison
SEOUL -- The United States on Wednesday returned to South Korea four of its military bases on the peninsula in a decision to end a yearslong delay caused by differences on decontamination procedures and to allay worries over the adverse impact of the delay on regional development schemes.
South Korea and the U.S. also initiated the long-awaited return process for the Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul, once home to the headquarters of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), to ensure that a mega project to establish a national park there proceeds as scheduled.
----------------
S. Korea's household debt continues to rise in Nov.
SEOUL -- Household debt extended by banks in South Korea continued to increase at a steady pace in November, while fresh bank deposits spiked at the highest level in nearly five years amid lack of viable places to park their money, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Fresh bank loans extended to households came to 7 trillion won (US$5.9 billion) in the month, slightly slowing from a 7.2 trillion-won increase the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
Banks' bad loans edge down in Q3
SEOUL -- Nonperforming loans at South Korean banks decreased in the third quarter from three months earlier due to a slight decline in overdue corporate loans, data showed Wednesday.
The ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.86 percent in the July-September period, down 0.05 percentage point from a quarter earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.
----------------
Capital area choked by thick fine dust for second straight day
SEOUL -- The Seoul metropolitan area was shrouded by heavy fine dust concentrations for the second straight day on Wednesday, forcing local governments to issue a fine dust advisory and take emergency emission reduction measures, such as a mandatory alternate no-driving system for public vehicles and road ban for old diesel cars.
A constant influx of Chinese smog into the stagnant local air has led to a spike in ultrafine dust figures to bad levels in almost all parts of South Korea, excluding Jeju Island, since the weekend, according to the Air Quality Forecasting Center affiliated with the Ministry of Environment.
----------------
Army resumes operation of Surion choppers after inspection
SEOUL -- The Army on Wednesday resumed the operation of Surion helicopters, 37 days after one of them made an emergency landing due to signs of a malfunction during a flight.
Last month, a Surion chopper made a preventive landing at a military airbase in Yanggu, 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul, after a slight vibration was detected while taking part in an exercise.
----------------
(LEAD) Gov't to grant smaller firms 1-year grace period for 52-hour workweek implementation
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to give a one-year grace period to the country's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in adopting the 52-hour workweek system, the labor ministry said Wednesday, reflecting financial concerns for the smaller firms amid an economic slowdown.
The 52-hour policy was initially devised to cap the average working hours at 52 on a weekly basis in Asia's fourth-largest economy, known for long working hours compared with other Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea elevates northern border county near birthplace of Kim's late father to city
SEOUL -- North Korea has elevated a northern border county near the birthplace of leader Kim Jong-un's late father to the rank of a city, state media said Wednesday, about a week after celebrating the completion of a major construction project there.
A decree of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's legislature, was promulgated Tuesday to rename Samjiyon County "Samjiyon City," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
----------------
S. Koreans to face fewer inconveniences for U.S. entry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to reduce inconveniences South Korean travelers experience when entering the U.S. mainland, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
In its annual aviation security meeting held in Washington last week, the Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport said it signed a "joint statement" with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to work on removing an interview for Koreans entering the U.S. mainland, additional security checks and other inconveniences, the ministry said in a statement.
----------------
(2nd LD) Jobless rate falls to 3.1 pct in November, 331,000 jobs created
SEJONG -- South Korea's jobless rate fell to 3.1 percent in November, and job additions came to over 330,000, data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate decreased 0.1 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.5 million in November, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
----------------
Biegun to travel to New York for U.N. session on N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to New York this week to meet with U.N. ambassadors ahead of a Security Council session on North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday.
Biegun and his deputy, Alex Wong, will make the trip on Wednesday for the Security Council session convened by the United States to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and possible provocation.
----------------
N. Korea likely tested liquid-fuel engine for rockets: U.S. expert
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's "very important test" over the weekend likely involved an existing liquid-fuel engine for rockets, not a solid-fuel one, a U.S. expert said Tuesday.
Pyongyang has not revealed details of the test other than to say that it took place at the Dongchang-ri satellite launch site on Saturday and that the results "will have an important effect on changing the strategic position" of the country.
(END)