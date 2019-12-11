Seoul set to start decontamination of returned U.S. military bases
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is expected to push ahead with the decontamination of the four United States military bases that were returned Wednesday on concerns they may pose threats to the public's health.
Following a yearslong delay caused by gaps with Seoul on decontamination procedures, the U.S. returned four bases here -- Camps Eagle and Long in Wonju, 130 kilometers east of Seoul; parts of Camp Market in Bupyeong, just west of Seoul; and the Shea Range parcel at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, just north of Seoul. They were already closed between 2009 and 2011.
The two sides agreed on the return of the bases on the condition that they continue consultations on responsibilities for base decontaminations, ways to strengthen the environmental management of installations currently under U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) control and other related issues, according to Seoul officials.
With the base return, the government is expected to carry out the decontamination process for the four sites where soil and groundwater pollution is known to be critical.
While the government has not disclosed the details of environmental research conducted between 2014 and 2016, the level of oil and heavy metal pollutants in the areas is known to have exceeded the threshold.
A study of Camp Market in Bupyeong, released in 2017, showed that the site was contaminated with dioxin, a toxic environmental pollutant.
The government's earlier research indicated that the decontamination of the four returned bases may cost up to 110 billion won (US$921 million).
The U.S. has returned 54 of 80 its military bases here, but no clean-up expense has been paid so far.
USFK established its Yongsan headquarters in July 1957 after the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
A large group of U.S. troops first entered the peninsula in September 1945, less than a month after Korea was liberated from Japan's 36-year-long colonial occupation. Their mission was to disarm Japanese troops south of the 38th parallel, a line drawn by the United States and the then-Soviet Union.
As part of its postwar military realignment, Washington began curtailing its troops in East Asia, then a region of less strategic significance than Europe. In June 1949, it withdrew all troops in Korea except for some 500 of the U.S. Military Advisory Group.
Following the North's invasion into the South on June 25, 1950, American troops returned to the peninsula to defend the South under a U.N. mandate. During the Korean War, the U.S. dispatched more than 320,000 troops to the South.
Currently, the USFK maintains some 28,500 troops. But the troop level can drop below that number or swell to over 30,000 due to the presence of rotational units or training exercises.
