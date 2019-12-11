(Movie Review) 'Start-up': a coming-of-age drama about youths wandering between realities and dreams
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Adolescence is a time of transition to adulthood from childhood. During the stormy period, teenagers begin a search for identity and get lost between what they have to do and what they want to do.
The comedy film "Start-up," based on the mega-hit webtoon of the same title, pictures the struggle of two teens who throw aside all decorum and seek to make a new start of their own lives before their adolescence ends.
The movie begins as Taek-il, played by Park Jung-min, is battling with a worn-out motorcycle, which he bought from a secondhand online mall. While his friend Sang-pil (Jung Hae-in) laughs at him, Taek-il manages to start up the vehicle, but it stops on an uphill road.
Like with the patchy, limping motorcycle, Taek-il is disappointed with his life of 18 years, which has been on a bumpy road and has no silver lining at all. After quarreling with his mother, he runs away from home and gets a delivery job at a small Chinese restaurant in the small town of Gunsan.
He meets Mr. Gong, the bounteous owner of the restaurant, and a mysterious cook named Geo-seok (Ma Dong-seok), a big bruiser with a menacing look. Living under the same roof with them, Taek-il gradually learns how to lead a life as an adult.
Meanwhile, Sang-pil is eager to roll in dough and buy a big house for his grandmother suffering from Alzheimer's disease. He joins a ring of unlawful, usurious private lenders and dreams of making a great fortune.
The film keeps stimulating curiosity over the future of the two main characters who have just embarked on a new phase of their lives, with Taek-il's advice given to Sang-pil, "Do things that fit you," resonating throughout the movie.
"In the movie, I want to say 'everything is okay,'" director Choi Jeong-yeol said in a press conference. "It is good to go back to the starting line and start up your engine again, although you get lost and fail."
Ma Dong-seok's signature humor and slapstick comedy, along with comical chemistry with Park, jazz up the onscreen atmosphere from the beginning as he looks just like a character springing out from a cartoon.
Along with his jabs and punches, Ma's bobbed hair and pink T-shirt remind one of his familiar image as a lovable action character who is powerful and tough but friendly, humorous and warm-hearted.
At the same time, Park's acting as a rebellious teenager is serviceable.
But the story loses humor and becomes discursive and distracted as the film tries to deal with too many social issues like poor borrowers bullied by loan sharks, underage sex trafficking and urban redevelopment and demolition.
Moreover, the corny and formulaic plot and not-so-flashy action scenes will disappoint those who expect a big blockbuster combining Korea's two hottest young silver screen stars and Ma, who stars in an upcoming Marvel film.
"Start-up" will hit local screens on Dec. 18.
