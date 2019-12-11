Korean Air offers voluntary retirement program
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, offered its employees a voluntary retirement program on Wednesday as the company struggles with a growing deficit.
The scheme applies to employees aged 50 or older or those who have worked for the company for more than 15 years, a company spokesperson said. Pilots, flight attendants, engineers and researchers, as well as employees at overseas branches, are not subject to the plan.
Korean Air, which has a total workforce of 18,000, said it will receive applications until Dec. 23 and approve resignations by the end of the month.
Those who apply for the program will be given a retirement allowance, cash compensation equivalent to two months' salary and education fees for their children for up to four years after retirement, the company said.
This is Korean Air's first voluntary retirement program since 2013, when 110 employees accepted a similar offer.
The proposal comes after the country's biggest full-service carrier reduced the number of executives to 79 from 108 in recent personnel changes.
In a meeting with Korean correspondents in New York last month, Korean Air Chairman Cho Won-tae hinted the company may sell non-core assets to focus on its air transportation, aircraft parts manufacturing, hotel and resort businesses.
"It is hard for us to keep our mainstay businesses in good condition due to unfavorable business conditions. We expect the economy to deteriorate further next year due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and lower travel demand to Japan amid a bilateral trade dispute," he said.
In the January-September period, Korean Air's net losses deepened to 709.48 billion won (US$607 million) from 57.49 billion won a year earlier.
Given all this, the chairman predicted the company would not be able to make a turnaround until early 2021.
The Cho family and other relatives hold a combined 28.93 percent stake in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of Korean Air. Local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) owns 16 percent of Hanjin KAL, with Delta Air Lines Inc. and the National Pension Fund controlling 10 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively.
