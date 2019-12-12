U.S. ready to be flexible in nuclear talks with N. Korea: envoy
WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States is ready to be flexible in negotiations with North Korea on dismantling its nuclear weapons program, but the regime must do its part and avoid provocations, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said Wednesday.
Ambassador Kelly Craft made the remark to reporters in New York ahead of a U.N. Security Council session on North Korea's missile launches and possible provocation.
"We are prepared to be flexible but we cannot solve this problem alone," she said in live online footage. "The DPRK must do its part, and it must avoid provocations. It must engage in this process."
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
