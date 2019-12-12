Korean-language dailies

-- Decontamination cost settlement postponed, 4 USFK bases returned (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 4 USFK bases returned, return of Yongsan site to pick up pace (Kookmin Daily)

-- Chung Se-kyun strongly considered as prime minister, 'Kim Jin-pyo' card falls through (Donga llbo)

-- 4 USFK bases returned to the people (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 52-hour workweek policy grace period for SMEs may be patch-up for hasty policy push (Segye Times)

-- Small and midsized manufacturers going through minus growth, not applying for foreign employee quota (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Underground station seen in North's Tongchang-ri, harder to spot ICBM (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 4 USFK bases returned, S. Korea expected to shoulder decontamination expenses (Hankyoreh)

-- Nursery lunch subsidies raised amid criticism of 'trash menu' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SMEs not to be punished for 1 year with 52-hour workweek grace period (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Large corporations to be exempt from 52-hour workweek policy when demand is high (Korea Economic Daily)

