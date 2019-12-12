Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Decontamination cost settlement postponed, 4 USFK bases returned (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 USFK bases returned, return of Yongsan site to pick up pace (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chung Se-kyun strongly considered as prime minister, 'Kim Jin-pyo' card falls through (Donga llbo)
-- 4 USFK bases returned to the people (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 52-hour workweek policy grace period for SMEs may be patch-up for hasty policy push (Segye Times)
-- Small and midsized manufacturers going through minus growth, not applying for foreign employee quota (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Underground station seen in North's Tongchang-ri, harder to spot ICBM (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 4 USFK bases returned, S. Korea expected to shoulder decontamination expenses (Hankyoreh)
-- Nursery lunch subsidies raised amid criticism of 'trash menu' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SMEs not to be punished for 1 year with 52-hour workweek grace period (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Large corporations to be exempt from 52-hour workweek policy when demand is high (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Sohae site is readier than ever (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- USFK completes return of 4 bases, starts work on return of Yongsan site (Korea Herald)
-- Biegun may hold 'secret talks' with NK officials (Korea Times)
