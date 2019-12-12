Go to Contents
U.S. Senate panel approves Biegun's nomination as No. 2 diplomat

08:04 December 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday approved the nomination of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun as deputy secretary of state, paving the way for his confirmation, according to a diplomatic source.

The Foreign Relations Committee confirmed Biegun's nomination and sent it to a full Senate vote. If confirmed, he is expected to double as Washington's No. 2 diplomat and chief negotiator for the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Biegun has served as special representative for Pyongyang since August 2018, but negotiations have stalled since a February summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.

The envoy reportedly plans to visit South Korea this weekend to seek ways to break the impasse ahead of a year-end deadline imposed by Pyongyang.

This file photo shows U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun delivering remarks at a year-end reception held by the Korea Foundation in Washington on Dec. 3, 2019. (Yonhap)

