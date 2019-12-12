U.S. Senate panel approves Biegun's nomination as No. 2 diplomat
WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday approved the nomination of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun as deputy secretary of state, paving the way for his confirmation, according to a diplomatic source.
The Foreign Relations Committee confirmed Biegun's nomination and sent it to a full Senate vote. If confirmed, he is expected to double as Washington's No. 2 diplomat and chief negotiator for the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
Biegun has served as special representative for Pyongyang since August 2018, but negotiations have stalled since a February summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.
The envoy reportedly plans to visit South Korea this weekend to seek ways to break the impasse ahead of a year-end deadline imposed by Pyongyang.
