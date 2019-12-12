(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 5th day on Fed rate policy, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares spiked by 1.5 percent Thursday to extend their gains to a fifth session, helped by massive foreign buying sparked by eased uncertainties over the Fed's rate policy. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 31.73 points, or 1.51 percent, to close at 2,137.35.
The rise followed overnight gains on Wall Street. The U.S. Federal Reserve unanimously voted to keep its policy rate frozen at a range of 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent, and suggested there will be no changes in the key rate in 2020.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., a strong won led to the foreign buying of South Korean stocks.
Foreigners bought a net 503.9 billion won (US$424.6 million) worth of stocks and institutions purchased local stocks worth 324.5 billion won, pushing up the main index.
Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daeshin Securities, said foreign buying gave a boost to the main bourse.
"The Federal Reserve's move gave a sense of relief to investors, which in turn had a positive impact on the local stock exchange," Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co., said.
Most large-cap stocks rose across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics shot up 2.7 percent to 53,300 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix soared 3.47 percent to 83,400 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. advanced 0.84 percent to 120,000 won.
Among decliners, state-run KEPCO fell 2.98 percent to 27,650 won.
The local currency closed at 1,186.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.90 won from the previous session's close, on increased demand for risky assets.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, were mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 0.1 basis point to 1.382 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 0.2 basis point to 1.473 percent.
