(Yonhap Interview) Rising star Jung Hae-in hopes to be long-remembered actor
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Jung Hae-in rose to stardom for his lead roles in the hit TV dramas "Something in the Rain" (2018) and "One Spring Night" (2019).
Especially after he played a heart-fluttering cute man in his early 20s who has a crush on a woman in her 30s, a friend of his sister, in "Something in the Rain," he became the epitome of the sweet, attractive young man who steals the hearts of heroines in many Korean romance dramas.
In the upcoming comedy film, "Start-up," to be released next Wednesday, Jung took a role of a far younger character named Sang-pil. He is a rebellious teenage boy, who dreams of a great fortune but gets frustrated after facing a harsh reality.
"For the character, I tried to look like a kid, no matter how old I am," Jung said in a group interview with local media Wednesday. "A teenage boy who is unhinged and unreserved but still young. I spoke in a high-pitched tone and walked in quick, short steps."
The 31-year-old did not hide his affection toward Sang-pil, who is eager to earn money as fast as possible to help his ill grandmother. He joins a ring of unlawful, usurious private lenders and dreams of making a great fortune.
"I'm now a 30-something, and I know that Sang-pil will be my last teenage character," said Jung laughing. "So I made all-out efforts to portray him."
He said he is not hung up on challenges or changes in his style or image of acting at the moment because he made his small screen debut just five years ago. But the upstart star wants to try as many roles as he can and take a gradual step toward becoming a long-lived actor.
"I don't think that I have to move away from my typical image as a young adult. It's also part of my appearance," he said. "I'm working on my projects step by step. If I struggle to show off new images under pressure, it will undermine my entire career."
This is why he recently started a variety show on TV, titled "Jung Hae-in's Walking Report." The weekly program about Jung's New York trip has been the talk of the town since it premiered on KBS on Nov. 26, as it showed a new side of the star, who sheds tears because of spicy food and is ignored by seagulls.
"It was hard to appear on a variety show. I respect entertainers," he said. "The microphone and videos kept recording every second of my daily life. For the first few days, I spoke and acted unnaturally because I was conscious of these recording devices that were on."
But now he will return to a TV series next year, which has helped him make his name and rise to stardom. He is cast as an artificial intelligence programmer in the upcoming TV series "Half of a Half" set to air on tvN in 2020.
"I don't have a special taste for characters in dramas or films. I just want to take every role given to me," he said. "For my next drama, I love that I'm going to act as a programmer. I'll do my best."
He said he will fill his filmography with various genres and characters in the future, and survive to become a long-remembered actor even as he gets older.
"I want to be an actor who represents the time of his generation. Now, I'm young so I take the roles of young adults," he said. "When I become a middle-aged man years later, I want to take roles of people at a similar age."
