(LEAD) Down one man, S. Korea wary of physical match vs. China in E. Asian football tournament
BUSAN, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Already down one forward, South Korea are bracing themselves for a physical contest against China at the ongoing East Asian football tournament.
South Korea defeated Hong Kong 2-0 on Wednesday to open the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship here in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. But the win came at a cost, as starting striker Kim Seung-dae suffered a broken rib in the 41st minute and was taken out of the match.
Following a collision with Hong Kong goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai on a fast break opportunity, Kim went down immediately in apparent pain, and the Korea Football Association (KFA) announced that the rib injury, along with a bruised lung, will sideline Kim for six weeks.
The tournament wraps up next Wednesday against Japan. The KFA said no replacement will be named in Kim's stead.
But before that, South Korea will face China on Sunday, and after watching China's first match against Japan on Tuesday, South Korean midfielder Kim Bo-kyung said, "The Chinese players were pretty tough, and I expect a difficult match."
Three Chinese players were booked in that match, including Jiang Zhipeng, who launched a flying kick at the head of Daiki Hashioka when the Japanese player was trying to head a ball.
South Korea head coach Paulo Bento was already forced to leave out some key players because of lingering injuries. Forward Kim Shin-wook was ruled out because of a knee injury, while fullbacks Lee Yong and Hong Chul were kept off the team with a knee and a rib injury, respectively.
Even with Kim Seung-dae in the lineup for most of the first half against Hong Kong, South Korea had trouble generating much offense. And his injury leaves Lee Jeong-hyeop as the only forward in the lineup.
South Korea are going for their third straight EAFF title and first on home soil. When South Korea first hosted the tournament in 2005, they finished in fourth place. Eight years later, with the tournament in Seoul, the host country finished in third place.
South Korea are 41st in the FIFA rankings, 34 spots above China, and own an all-time record of 19-13-2 (wins-draws-losses) against China.
Their showdown kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Busan Asiad Main Stadium.
