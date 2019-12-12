210 firms subject to restructuring this year: watchdog
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- More than 200 firms are subject to debt workout and other rehabilitation measures this year, the country's financial watchdog said Thursday, amid a prolonged economic slump that is adversely affecting their sales and profitability.
According to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), 210 local firms on the verge of going insolvent and financially non-viable were put on the list of restructuring this year, up from 190 in 2018.
By sector, firms in the machinery industry made up the largest group of businesses facing restructuring, with 35 such companies placed on the list, followed by 19 real estate businesses and 17 auto parts makers.
The increase in the number of firms facing restructuring came amid an extended economic slump.
South Korea's exports have dropped for 12 consecutive months since December 2018.
In the three months ended Sept. 30, the country's facility investment shrank 2.6 percent from the same period last year, following a 7 percent on-year plunge in the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea has said.
The combined credit borrowing of the 210 firms was tallied at 3.3 trillion won (US$2.77 billion), with 2.4 trillion won or 72.7 percent of the total coming from local banks, the FSS said.
