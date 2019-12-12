Male rapper convicted of sexually insulting female singer in lyrics
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld lower courts' conviction of a male rapper indicted for sexually insulting a female rapper in his songs and concerts.
Black Nut, the defendant rapper whose real name is Kim Dae-woong, was sentenced by the top court to an imprisonment of six months, suspended for two years, and ordered to conduct 160 hours of social service.
Lower courts had previously handed out the same guilty verdict and sentences to Black Nut, who was accused of inserting controversial words that sexually insult female rapper KittyB (Kim Bo-mi) in his two songs "Indigo Child" and "Too Real" released in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
The 30-year-old was also accused of conducting performances that sexually insulted KittyB after mentioning her name during four concerts from 2016 and 2017.
Black Nut insisted that the controversial lyrics can be tolerated within the genre of hip-hop and denied any intention to insult KittyB, but the lower courts didn't accept his arguments.
A local court noted that the victim's name was mentioned in the lyrics and that sexual curses were included in them.
An appellate court also gave out a guilty verdict to Black Nut, saying there is no reasonable ground to believe that such expressions can be justifiable only in the genre of hip-hop unlike other cultural and artistic acts.
