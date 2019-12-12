Go to Contents
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan to meet ahead of trilateral summit

13:05 December 12, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats from South Korea, China and Japan will meet in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu this week to prepare for the countries' trilateral summit later this month, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Seoul's Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn will hold talks with Beijing's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Tokyo's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori on Friday.

"At their meeting, they will discuss matters related to the preparations for the upcoming summit," a ministry official here said on condition of anonymity.

President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are set to hold a three-way summit in Chengdu on Dec. 24 to discuss cooperation on a range of issues that likely include peace efforts with North Korea.

