(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
WASHINGTON -- The United States is ready to be flexible in negotiations with North Korea on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said Wednesday, urging Pyongyang to refrain from provocations.
Ambassador Kelly Craft made the remarks at a U.N. Security Council session as Pyongyang's year-end deadline for nuclear negotiations with Washington draws near.
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline
SEOUL -- U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun is expected to make a last-ditch effort for a turnaround in deadlocked nuclear talks with North Korea, as he reportedly prepares to travel here weeks ahead of Pyongyang's year-end negotiation deadline.
His trip to South Korea would come amid heightened tensions caused by the North's recent provocative weapons tests and concerns over its possible long-range rocket launch that could stymie Washington's engagement with Pyongyang.
Some 23,000 N. Korean overseas workers sent back home under U.N. resolution: data
SEOUL -- About 23,000 North Korean overseas workers have been sent back home under a U.N. sanctions resolution adopted in 2017, the website of a U.N. panel monitoring sanctions implementation showed Thursday.
The U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution 2397 in December 2017, asking member states to repatriate all North Koreans earning income in their jurisdiction by Dec. 22. Since then, 47 countries have submitted interim sanctions implementation reports to the council as of last Friday.
(LEAD) Down one man, S. Korea wary of physical match vs. China in E. Asian football tournament
BUSAN -- Already down one forward, South Korea are bracing themselves for a physical contest against China at the ongoing East Asian football tournament.
South Korea defeated Hong Kong 2-0 on Wednesday to open the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship here in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. But the win came at a cost, as starting striker Kim Seung-dae suffered a broken rib in the 41st minute and was taken out of the match.
Seoul, Moscow seek deeper ties in nuclear energy sector
SEOUL -- South Korea and Russia on Thursday agreed to expand their cooperation in the nuclear energy industry, as they both seek to penetrate deeper into overseas nuclear projects.
South Korea's delegation comprised of government and corporate officials visited Russia this week, seeking to expand ties in different stages of the nuclear energy industry, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
U.S. again sends surveillance plane over S. Korea: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States flew a surveillance plane over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Thursday, the latest in a series of near-daily flights to monitor North Korea amid growing concerns Pyongyang could test-fire a long-range missile.
The E-8C aircraft, or JSTARS, was spotted over the Korean Peninsula at 29,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation. It also did not upload photos showing the flight route.
More than 40 pct of newlyweds had no children in 2018
SEJONG -- More than 40 percent of newlywed couples had no children last year, reflecting the country's chronically low birthrate and late marriage trend, data showed Thursday.
According to the data compiled by Statistics Korea, 1.32 million couples got married in the five years up to November 2018, down 4.2 percent from a year ago, with 79.6 percent consisting of first-time brides and grooms.
(LEAD) Kia aims to sell 70,000 K5s in S. Korea next year
SEOUL -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Thursday it is targeting to sell 70,000 units of the all-new K5 in the domestic market next year.
Kia's K5 midsize sedan went on sale on Thursday after receiving preorders of 16,000 units in the past month through Wednesday, the company said in a statement.
S. Korean shares extend gains late Thursday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Thursday morning helped by increased foreign buying as investor sentiment was boosted after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a rate freeze next year.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 27.07 points, or 1.29 percent, to 2,132.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
