U.S. cuts antidumping duty on Hyundai's steel products

15:01 December 12, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has said it lowered its antidumping duty on hot-rolled steel from Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's second-biggest steelmaker.

The department said it "preliminarily" determined that the weighted average dumping margin for Hyundai Steel is 0.94 percent. The figures represent a sharp drop from 5.44 percent in June, according to Hyundai Steel on Thursday.

The latest move came a year after the department launched an administrative review of the antidumping duty order on hot-rolled steel imported from South Korea from Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018.

Hyundai shipped 360,000 tons of hot-rolled steel to the United States during the cited period. Hot-rolled steel is used in car manufacturing and construction.

The department is expected to issue the final results of its administrative review around June next year.

This file photo shows Hyundai Steel's plant in Dangjin, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

