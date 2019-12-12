(LEAD) Top court upholds rulings against man for grabbing woman's buttocks
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling of a two-year suspended prison term against a man for grabbing a woman's buttocks, notably on the basis of the victim's consistent statement without decisive evidence.
The verdict is expected to serve as an important precedent in future sexual harassment cases as it establishes a basis for recognizing such a misdeed as a crime "without direct evidence" if the victim makes a coherent statement and has no reason to lie.
The 39-year-old man, whose name was undisclosed, was sentenced to six months in jail by a district court on Sept. 5, 2018, for groping the buttocks of the woman who passed by him for a brief moment inside the restaurant in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, in November 2017. He was also ordered to undergo 40 hours of treatment for sexual offenders and banned from working in organizations related to children and youths for three years.
The court said the plaintiff "stated consistently how the defendant sexually harassed her" and that "the accused was not regretful of his wrongdoing."
An appellate court also handed down the same jail sentence but suspended it in consideration of his family's plea. Then the man appealed to the Supreme Court in May this year, while denying his misbehavior and claiming the evidence for the guilty verdict was not objective.
"There's no legal misunderstanding or insufficient review in the original verdict that found the defendant guilty for touching the plaintiff's buttocks with his hand," the Supreme Court in Seoul said in its final sentence.
The case became the talk of the town right after the first ruling was made as the man's wife posted a petition the following day on the presidential homepage claiming that her husband had been wrongfully accused. Her claim attracted more than 330,000 sympathizers, far surpassing the 200,000 mark requiring the presidential office to clarify its stance on the issue.
The wife also posted related CCTV footage from the restaurant showing the moment of sexual harassment on an online community site.
In the 1.33-second footage, the man stands among a crowd inside the restaurant, and the woman walks toward them. When the woman nears, the man turns back and walks past her.
But the critical moment is blocked from view by a wall fixture, making it difficult to visually confirm whether he actually grabbed her buttocks.
During the first trial, the man's lawyer said, "It's difficult to commit sexual molestation in such a short time."
Some netizens raised questions over whether it is possible to establish a defendant's guilt only with statements by a plaintiff.
Later, the case developed into a serious feminist issue, and protests supporting and opposing the rulings followed.
"The content of the victim's statement is consistent in its major part and is neither irrational nor contradictory in view of the rule of experience," the Supreme Court said.
"The credibility of the victim's statement should not be indiscreetly ruled out without specific reasons unless any motive or reason for the victim to make a false statement is obviously exposed," the courts said, recognizing a consistent statement as having probative power for the first time in a sexual harassment case in South Korea.
