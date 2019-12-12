Daewoo founder laid to rest after quiet funeral
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Kim Woo-choong, founder and former chairman of the now-defunct Daewoo Group who died early this week following a life of extreme ups and downs, was laid to rest after a solemn funeral at a hospital south of Seoul on Thursday.
Kim, once touted as one of South Korea's most successful businessmen by building Daewoo into the nation's No. 2 conglomerate, died of a chronic disease at age 82 at the Ajou University Hospital in Suwon, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday.
Kim founded Daewoo Corp. in March 1967 to export textiles to Southeast Asian markets, and the trading company rapidly grew into Daewoo Group, which became the country's second-biggest conglomerate after Hyundai Group in the early 1990s after taking over dozens of companies in the fields of automobiles, machinery, shipbuilding, construction and securities under the founder's motto, "The World Is Still Wide and There Are Many Things to Do." But Daewoo Group ran into serious financial problems during the 1997 Asian financial crisis and went bankrupt two years later.
In accordance with Kim's wishes for a "small funeral," only relatives and a small number of former Daewoo executives were allowed to attend the funeral service held at the university hospital's auditorium of about 300 seats.
About 2,000 other mourners flocked to the hospital from early morning and watched the funeral ceremony through a video relay from outside the auditorium.
The funeral began with silent prayers by those on hand, and a video of Kim's speeches and interviews was played for about 30 minutes.
In one interview, Kim was heard to say, "Daewoo's company of creation, challenge and sacrifice contains our sincerity. With the unified mind, we went abroad and achieved the first overseas expansion success that was never tried before," prompting some participants to shed tears.
Following the video, Jang Byung-joo, former CEO of Daewoo Corp., and Sohn Byung-doo, former vice chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, offered eulogies, remembering Kim as a model businessman who was respected by the entire nation, as well as by Daewoo's 350,000 employees. Jang also said Kim had devoted his last years to fostering young talents and promoting national development.
Following Catholic observances, Kim's body was later buried at a family graveyard in Taean, a town in the central province of South Chungcheong.
According to hospital officials, about 8,000 mourners visited Kim's altar set up at the Suwon hospital Tuesday and Wednesday to pay their last respects to the late business leader.
