Samsung to begin sale of QLED-equipped laptops in S. Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its new laptops boasting QLED displays will hit the shelves in South Korea later this week.
Presales for the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptops will begin Friday at local online retailers and on the company's website, Samsung said.
The Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion are the world's first two laptops to come equipped with Samsung's QLED display, which will offer a maximum 600-nit brightness in outdoor mode. QLED is Samsung's marketing term for quantum-dot LED screen technology.
Samsung said the two laptop models were co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovator program. The Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion are powered by 10th-generation Intel Core processors and support enhanced connectivity options with Intel's Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3.
The Galaxy Book Flex, which comes with the upgraded S Pen featuring new gesture controls, has a 360-degree hinge that allows the device to be used as a tablet. The Galaxy Book Ion is highly portable as it is made with ultralight magnesium.
Both laptops come in two sizes, 13.3 inches and 15.6 inches.
Samsung said the Galaxy Book Flex is priced between 1.75 million won (US$1,472) and 2.92 million won, while the Galaxy Book Ion costs between 1.47 million won and 2.59 million won.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)