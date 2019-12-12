Go to Contents
N. Korea slams U.S. over U.N. meeting

20:19 December 12, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea slammed the United States on Thursday for calling a U.N. Security Council meeting, describing it as a "hostile provocative act."

The UNSC convened a meeting on Wednesday (U.S. time) at the request of the U.S. over the North's recent suspicious missile activities.

In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry said the U.S. is escalating its pressure on the North by leading the U.N. session and that it will never condone such a hostile provocative act.

"The meeting ... decisively helped us make a clear decision on which path we will take," the statement said.

During the meeting, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said Washington is ready for flexibility in nuclear talks but urged Pyongyang to refrain from provocations. She also said that the UNSC should "act accordingly" against Pyongyang's tension-heightening behavior.

