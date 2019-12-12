Prosecutors raid state audit agency in Sewol probe

Go to Contents
20:43 December 12, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean prosecutors on Thursday raided the state audit agency as part of an ongoing probe into the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking which killed more than 300 people.

A special unit tasked with the probe raided the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea in Seoul to secure documents related to the agency's audits of government bodies regarding their responses to one of the country's worst maritime disasters.

The team was launched last month to determine the exact cause of the sinking and investigate alleged misdeeds in rescue operations and the government's handling of the disaster.

On Nov. 22, the special investigation unit also raided Korea Coast Guard offices.

This photo taken Dec. 11, 2019, shows the hull of Sewol ferry that was recovered from the sea in 2017 at a port in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

