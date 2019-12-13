Top Pentagon official for East Asia to leave post
01:27 December 13, 2019
WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Randall Schriver, the top Pentagon official for East Asia, will leave the department to take care of his family, a spokesman said Thursday.
Schriver has served as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs since January 2018.
"Randy let me know that he is planning on leaving the department," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing, without giving a specific date.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword