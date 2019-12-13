(LEAD) Top Pentagon official for East Asia to leave post
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Randall Schriver, the top Pentagon official for East Asia, will leave the department to take care of his family, a spokesman said Thursday.
Schriver has served as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs since January 2018 and is known to have a deep understanding of the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
His departure comes at a sensitive time in the bilateral relationship, with the two sides negotiating a new cost-sharing deal for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea.
"Randy let me know that he is planning on leaving the department," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing, without giving a specific date. "He has a young family. He's been here for two years in a very intense role ... Going back and forth to Mongolia, Japan, Korea, Australia, China, on a near-biweekly basis takes a toll on a family, and so Randy is looking to move on to another position."
Hoffman hailed the assistant secretary's expertise on the Indo-Pacific region as "unmatched in the department" and expressed his appreciation for his service.
Radio Free Asia earlier reported Schriver's departure, saying he submitted his resignation this week and plans to leave at the end of this month.
Schriver has emphasized the importance of trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, and in recent months publicly urged Seoul to reconsider its decision to terminate its military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo.
South Korea announced last month it is "conditionally" renewing the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan pending bilateral talks on their trade dispute stemming from differences over wartime history.
