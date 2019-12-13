Go to Contents
U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action

04:37 December 13, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- A top U.S. diplomat warned North Korea on Thursday against taking any "ill-advised" action in light of its veiled threats to resume nuclear and long-range missile tests.

David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said President Donald Trump has said he wants to help build North Korea's economy.

"But there's also the reminder that we can't have any more of this unfortunate, ill-advised behavior, and that hasn't changed," he said during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

