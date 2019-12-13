Korean-language dailies

-- Blue House reviews 'phased troop dispatch' to Hormuz (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 13 liquid nicotine products suspected of carrying poisonous substance (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. responds with 'ICBM card' against N. Korean ICBM threat (Donga llbo)

-- National Assembly turns blind eye to poisonous liquid nicotine (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korean foreign ministry says it 'has chosen path to follow' (Segye Times)

-- Ruling bloc implements Ulsan mayor's election manipulation scheme (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Plastic bottles eat into Geomundo Island (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Historical sinners celebrate 1979 military coup with luxury luncheon (Hankyoreh)

-- Average age of Korean politicians on the rise (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Business closures on steep growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Presidential advisers propose tax increase to expand welfare (Korea Economic Daily)

