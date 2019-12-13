(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 13)

The return of these bases had been delayed for years due mainly to differences between the allies over the clean-up costs. But it seems the U.S. decided to return them to address complaints over the possible spread of pollution and delays in municipal governments' redevelopment plans. Despite the U.S. refusal to pay, South Korea said it will begin the procedures needed to decontaminate the bases, which may take from two to four years and could cost a total of 110 billion won ($92 million). The South plans to pay for the clean-up operations first and then demand part of this from the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) if a compromise is reached between the two sides later.