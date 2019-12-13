Friday's weather forecast
09:11 December 13, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 70
Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 70
Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 70
Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 04/-6 Sunny 60
Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 09/-3 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20
(END)
Keyword