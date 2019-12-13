N. Korea's per capita income slightly down in 2018: data
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEJONG, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's per capita income was estimated at 1.42 million won (US$1,216) in 2018, slightly down from 1.46 million won a year earlier but was about a meager 3.8 percent that of South Korea's, data showed Friday.
According to data by Statistics Korea, North Korea's nominal gross national income (GNI) came to 35.8 trillion won last year, with its moribund economy shrinking 4.1 percent.
In comparison, South Korea's GNI stood at 1,898 trillion won last year, roughly 53 times larger than North Korea's.
North Korea's population stood at 25.1 million last year, while South Korea had a population of 51.6 million, the data showed.
South Korea's total trade volume was valued at $1.14 trillion last year, compared with North Korea's $2.84 billion.
South Korea's electricity output capacity reached 570.6 billion kilowatts, 23 times larger than the North's 24.9 billion kilowatts.
In 2018, Seoul's total rice production reached 3.87 million tons versus 2.21 million tons for Pyongyang.
Last year, North Korean men were expected to live to 66.5 years and female life expectancy was 73.3 years.
In comparison, South Korean men were expected to live to 79.7 and female life expectancy was 85.7 in 2018, according to the data.
Nuclear talks have been stalled since the no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in February as they remained far apart over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's sanctions relief and other concessions.
The two countries held working-level talks in October but failed again to narrow differences.
North Korea and the U.S. have ramped up pressure on each other to make more concessions to move the stalled talks forward
South Korea's statistics office has been publishing general information on the North since 1995 as a way of providing insight into the economic and social conditions of the reclusive country.
