Banks advised to cover losses from 'KIKO' contracts
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial watchdog on Friday advised local banks to pay indemnities of up to 41 percent of losses incurred by local businesses from currency-linked derivatives products they sold years ago, noting the banks failed to provide adequate information about the risks involved.
Under the arbitration proposal by the dispute settlement board of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), six banks here are recommended to pay up to 25.5 billion won (US$21.7 million) in total to four local businesses who had signed the so-called knock-in, knock-out (KIKO) contracts in 2008 or prior.
The four companies are known to have each suffered a loss of between 3 billion won and 80 billion won.
The FSS recommended the banks pay 15 percent of losses in compensation to two companies and 20 percent and 41 percent to the other two.
The proposed settlement, however, is not mandatory, meaning the banks could refuse to settle.
The KIKO currency-linked derivatives were designed to allow buyers to hedge against volatile currency swings, allowing them to sell foreign currency at a fixed rate when the exchange rate moved within a pre-set range.
But with the outbreak of the 2008 global financial crisis, the Korean won dipped by 25.7 percent against the U.S. dollar in that year alone, causing heavy losses for KIKO buyers.
The buyers had accused the banks of withholding crucial information that they may be exposed to an unlimited amount of losses when the exchange rate deviated further from the set range.
In 2013, the country's top court cleared the banks of any fraud charges but noted the KIKO products may have been missold.
Many local companies are believed to have since settled their damage disputes with the banks through various legal processes, but the four companies in the latest settlement case had failed to seek damages, according to the FSS.
There are about 150 other firms that are now seeking dispute settlements by the FSS after failing to file legal complaints against their banks, it added.
The FSS is widely expected to recommend local banks and other KIKO buyers to voluntarily settle their disputes based on its arbitration proposal for the four companies.
