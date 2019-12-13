Samsung has sold 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones: exec
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has sold one million Galaxy Fold smartphones, the company's president has claimed, as the South Korean tech giant's first foldable handset apparently exceeded market expectations.
According to the U.S. tech media TechCrunch on Thursday, Samsung Electronics President Sohn Young-kwon said during a conference in Berlin that the company has sold 1 million Galaxy Folds so far, double the industry's earlier estimate.
Many analysts previously expected that Samsung would sell about 400,000 to 500,000 units of the foldable phone this year.
Galaxy Fold, with a 7.3-inch screen that users can fold horizontally like a book, officially went on sale in September with a price tag around US$2,000.
Industry insiders expected that Samsung's foldable phone sales will pick up from next year, with 6 million units to be sold in 2020.
It is rumored that Samsung will unveil its new clamshell-style foldable smartphone in February 2020 alongside its Galaxy S11 series.
"Samsung is expected to sell 6 million units of its foldable phone in 2020 and 20 million units in 2021," Choi Bo-young, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, said. "Prices of foldable phones are expected to go down gradually, and this would push up demand for foldable handsets."
