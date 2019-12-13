Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea to officially deploy F-35A stealth fighters next week
SEOUL -- South Korea will mark the operational deployment of F-35A stealth fighters in a ceremony to be held behind closed doors next week, the Air Force said Friday, amid heightened tensions with North Korea.
South Korea has so far brought in 13 F-35As, beginning with two in late March, under a plan to deploy 40 fifth-generation jets through 2021. North Korea has strongly bristled at the introduction of the state-of-the-art fighters as a sign of hostility.
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Friday slammed U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris for treating South Korea like a U.S. colony, bristling at a series of what it called "overbearing" remarks the envoy has reportedly made.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the accusation after recent media reports that Harris asked South Korean lawmakers whether President Moon Jae-in is surrounded by "pro-North Korea leftists" and demanded a sharp rise in Seoul's share of the cost of the upkeep of 28,500 U.S. troops here.
Prosecution to indict ex-Busan mayor in bribery case
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Friday are set to indict a former mayor of Busan, South Korea's largest port city, who is suspected of receiving bribes while he worked at the state financial regulator.
An official at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said prosecutors plan to indict Yoo Jae-soo, who recently resigned as vice mayor of economic affairs in the southeastern city.
S. Korea's risk premium hits record low on U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL -- South Korea's credit default risk has plunged to a record low on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on a much-awaited trade deal with China, according to Seoul's finance ministry Friday.
The credit default swap (CDS) premium for South Korean foreign exchange stabilization bonds with a five-year maturity came to 25 basis points, marking the lowest on par with the 25-basis points recorded Oct. 29, 2007.
S. Korea mulls over its military role in Strait of Hormuz
SEOUL -- South Korea seems to have begun exploring concrete ways in earnest to help ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid apparent pressure from the United States.
Briefing media on the results of a weekly session of the National Security Council's (NSC) standing committee Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said its members reviewed how to contribute to the international community's efforts to protect South Korean people and ships "in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz" and secure maritime security there. It gave no details in a four-paragraph press statement on the meeting presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.
(LEAD) U.S. again flies surveillance aircraft over S. Korea: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States flew a naval patrol aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Friday, amid heightened tensions due to concerns North Korea could launch a long-range rocket.
The U.S. Navy's P-3C maritime surveillance plane "conducted a mission over the Korean Peninsula earlier," Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation. It also did not upload photos showing the flight route.
(2nd LD) U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
WASHINGTON -- A top U.S. diplomat warned North Korea on Thursday against taking any "ill-advised" action in light of its veiled threats to resume nuclear and long-range missile tests.
David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the remark as North Korea has threatened to take a "new way" unless the U.S. offers concessions in their stalled denuclearization negotiations before the end of the year.
Korea's export prices dip for 3rd month in Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea's export prices fell from a month earlier for a third consecutive month in November, partly due to the strengthening of the local currency against the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Friday.
The export price index, in terms of Korean won, came to 97.11 in the month, down 1.8 percent from the revised 98.87 the month before, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From the same month last year, the index dropped 6.2 percent, marking a sixth consecutive month of on-year decline.
(LEAD) Banks advised to cover losses from 'KIKO' contracts
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial watchdog on Friday advised local banks to pay indemnities of up to 41 percent of losses incurred by local businesses from currency-linked derivatives products they sold years ago, noting the banks failed to provide adequate information about the risks involved.
Under the arbitration proposal by the dispute settlement board of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), six banks here are recommended to pay up to 25.5 billion won (US$21.7 million) in total to four local businesses who had signed the so-called knock-in, knock-out (KIKO) contracts in 2008 or prior.
