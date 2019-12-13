Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 December 13, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Dec. 7 -- Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea

-- Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid

8 -- N.K. says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site

-- Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts

9 -- N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose

10 -- Pompeo says U.S. is hopeful N. Korea will refrain from nuclear, long-range missile tests

11 -- U.N. Security Council holds meeting on N. Korea

-- U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations

12 -- N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
