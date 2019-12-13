Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Dec. 7 -- Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-- Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
8 -- N.K. says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
-- Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
9 -- N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
10 -- Pompeo says U.S. is hopeful N. Korea will refrain from nuclear, long-range missile tests
11 -- U.N. Security Council holds meeting on N. Korea
-- U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
12 -- N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
