Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. leader celebrates completion of spa resort
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a spa resort in the country's central region, highlighting that the resort was built without outside help, state media reported Sunday.
Kim attended the ceremony for the completion of the Yangdok spa resort in the North's South Pyongan Province and said "it is further pleasing to find that soldiers of the People's Army created such civilization with their own hands," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
He noted that the completion of the spa resort was "a great victory of the line of self-reliance which once again declared to the world that steady development and prosperity can be achieved even in the worst adversity," the KCNA said.
N. Korea says it has conducted 'very important test' at satellite launching site
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday that it has conducted a "very important test" at its western satellite launching site, saying the successful testing will play a key role in changing the country's "strategic position" in the near future.
The North did not say what was tested in Saturday's testing. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that nothing has been fired from the North's Sohae satellite launching station, also known as the Donchang-ri site, in the country's northwest.
But the North has reportedly shown signs of preparing for a missile engine test at the site recently, and Sunday's claim could mean that the North successfully tested a new rocket engine that could be used in the launch of a new long-range rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has nothing more to lose, a senior Pyongyang official said Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the communist nation could lose everything if it engages in hostile acts.
Kim Yong-chol, a former North Korean nuclear negotiator, made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, stressing that the U.S. should think about how to keep the two countries from clashing, rather than spending time choosing warning expressions.
"There are so many things Trump doesn't know about the DPRK," Kim said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We have nothing more to lose."
N. Korean airline increases flights to Russia ahead of deadline for repatriation of workers
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's national carrier has increased flights on a route between Pyongyang and Vladivostok as the deadline for the repatriation of North Korean workers draws near, sources said Monday.
Air Koryo increased the number of weekly flights connecting the two cities to five from the previous two this week, according to Vladivostok International Airport. The change is set to last until Dec. 20.
The increase apparently reflected the upcoming deadline for the repatriation of North Korean workers under a United Nations resolution, pundits said.
N.K.'s official paper highlights Kim's self-reliance efforts amid escalating tensions with U.S.
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper praised leader Kim Jong-un's yearlong drive for "self-reliance" on Tuesday in an apparent bid to tighten its internal consolidation in the face of escalating tensions with the United States.
The Rodong Sinmun highlighted Kim's achievements in diplomacy and military areas, in particular, as Pyongyang is intensifying pressure on Washington to come up with an acceptable proposal in their nuclear negotiations before the end of this year.
"Our dear supreme leader comrade has forged through a storm of grave revolution. ... In that process, there was a tough train march to a faraway country," the paper said, referring to Kim's 60-hour-long train travel to Vietnam in February for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
N. Korea elevates northern border county near birthplace of Kim's late father to city
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has elevated a northern border county near the birthplace of leader Kim Jong-un's late father to the rank of a city, state media said Wednesday, about a week after celebrating the completion of a major construction project there.
A decree of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's legislature, was promulgated Tuesday to rename Samjiyon County "Samjiyon City," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The decision came about a week after leader Kim traveled to Samjiyon to celebrate the completion of an urban redevelopment project there to transform the area into an "ideal town for the people."
N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea slammed the United States on Thursday for convening a U.N. Security Council meeting, saying the "provocative act" has helped it decide, which path to take in the deadlocked nuclear talks.
A spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry made the remarks after the UNSC held a session Wednesday at the request of the U.S. At the meeting, the U.S. envoy called on the council to "act accordingly" against Pyongyang's tension-heightening behavior.
"We will never tolerate the U.S. for fostering the mood of pressure against North Korea by spearheading the UNSC public meeting that discussed our problem at such a sensitive time as right now," the North Korean official said.
