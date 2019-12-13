Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Unification minister expresses regret over lack of details in Olympic truce resolution
SEOUL/GONGJU, South Korea, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed disappointment Monday over an "Olympic truce" resolution Japan plans to introduce to the U.N. General Assembly, saying it lacks detailed measures for peace in the region.
Japan is set to submit the resolution soon to call for a peaceful running of next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics by ensuring a "halt to all hostilities, allowing the safe passage and participation of athletes and spectators" for the upcoming games.
In the resolution, Japan is expected to express appreciation for global support following the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the ensuing Fukushima nuclear crisis and say it will work toward enhancing trilateral partnership in sports and beyond with South Korea and China, according to Japanese media.
------------
WHO likely to start Seoul-funded aid project in N. Korea within this year: official
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) will likely start an assistance project in North Korea within this year as South Korea will soon complete administrative preparations to send its pledged donation to the U.N. body, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last week, the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs announced a plan to donate US$5 million to the WHO for its assistance project for women and babies in the impoverished state.
"Working-level preparations are currently under way in order to make the project start to be implemented within this year," a ministry official told reporters.
------------
S. Korea's 2020 budget for inter-Korean cooperation rises 9 pct
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's budget for cooperation projects with the North in 2020 increased 9 percent on-year, the unification ministry said Thursday, despite a stalemate in cross-border projects amid heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
A total of 1.2 trillion won (US$1 billion) has been set aside for the inter-Korean cooperation fund next year, which takes up the bulk of the unification ministry's total budget, it said.
Of the total budget for inter-Korean projects, 489 billion won was set aside for economic cooperation such as reconnecting and modernizing railways across the border, 127.5 billion won for forestry cooperation and 12.6 billion won for peaceful use of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, according to the ministry.
------------
S. Korea mulls support for N. Korea's fight against swine fever via int'l agencies
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering providing support for North Korea's efforts to contain the spread of African swine fever through international agencies, government sources said Friday.
North Korea has stayed mum on Seoul's repeated offers for cooperation in stemming the spread of the fatal animal disease since it reported its outbreak in late May.
South Korea has also confirmed many cases since September. Though its spread appears to be slowing down, cases of wild boars found with traces of the virus continue to be reported along the inter-Korean border.
