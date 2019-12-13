Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Saturday that it's necessary to maintain dialogue momentum between Washington and Pyongyang, Cheong Wa Dae said, amid growing worries about the future of the Korea peace process.
During half-hour phone talks, they also agreed that the recent situations on the Korean Peninsula are "severe" and "dialogue momentum should be maintained to achieve prompt results from denuclearization negotiations," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
Moon and Trump had "in-depth consultations" on ways to move forward the peace process and agreed to have a phone conversation whenever it's needed, Ko added.
------------
Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he doesn't think North Korea will engage in hostile acts and interfere with the upcoming U.S. presidential election, an apparent warning that the communist nation shouldn't undertake provocations that could hurt his reelection chances.
"I'd be surprised if North Korea acted hostilely," Trump was quoted as telling reporters at the White House. "He knows I have an election coming up. I don't think he wants to interfere with that. But we'll have to see."
The remark came as the North has increased pressure on the United States to meet its demand for a new negotiating proposal by year's end, strongly suggesting that otherwise, it could restart testing of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
------------
Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could lose "everything" if he acts in a hostile manner, sending a clear warning to the regime to refrain from provocations such as nuclear and missile tests.
Trump sent the tweet as the two countries have exchanged heated rhetoric over their stalled negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
Earlier Sunday, North Korea said it had conducted an unexplained "very important test" at its Dongchang-ri satellite launching site, prompting speculation of preparations for a new long-range missile test.
------------
Trump's security adviser warns U.S. has 'plenty of tools' to deal with N.K.
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien warned Sunday (U.S. time) that the United States has "plenty of tools" to deal with North Korea if the communist regime reneges on its denuclearization commitments.
The remark came after North Korea announced it carried out a "very important test" at its western satellite launching site Saturday, saying it will play a key role in changing the country's "strategic position" in the near future. It didn't specify what it tested.
"If North Korea takes a different path than the one it's promised its people, the people of South Korea, the United States and the world -- Kim Jong-un said that he is going to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula -- if he does not do that, then we'll take that into account. And we've got plenty of tools in the toolkit," O'Brien said in an interview with CBS.
------------
U.S. to ask U.N. Security Council to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report
WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States will ask the United Nations Security Council this week to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory provocation by the regime, Reuters reported Monday, citing a U.S. State Department official.
The request would come after North Korea announced it conducted an unspecified "very important test" at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site Saturday, leading experts to suggest the regime tested an engine for a new long-range missile.
Reuters said it was not clear when the meeting would take place, and quoted diplomats as saying it was up to Washington whether a Tuesday meeting of the Security Council on North Korea's human rights situation would go ahead as planned.
------------
Pompeo says U.S. is hopeful N. Korea will refrain from nuclear, long-range missile tests
WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States is hopeful North Korea will continue to refrain from nuclear tests and long-range missile tests, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday, after Pyongyang said it had conducted a "very important" test over the weekend.
North Korea said the test occurred at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site on Saturday, raising tensions ahead of a year-end deadline North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has imposed for the U.S. to show flexibility in their negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
"Chairman Kim personally made the commitment to denuclearize, said there wouldn't be long-range missile tests, nuclear tests," Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department.
------------
U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States is ready to be flexible in negotiations with North Korea on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said Wednesday, urging Pyongyang to refrain from provocations.
Ambassador Kelly Craft made the remarks at a U.N. Security Council session as Pyongyang's year-end deadline for nuclear negotiations with Washington draws near.
Amid indications the North is preparing to launch a long-range missile, Craft warned that such activity will only complicate efforts to implement an agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018.
------------
U.S. warns N. Korea against 'ill-advised' action
WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- A top U.S. diplomat warned North Korea on Thursday against taking any "ill-advised" action in light of its veiled threats to resume nuclear and long-range missile tests.
David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the remark as North Korea has threatened to take a "new way" unless the U.S. offers concessions in their stalled denuclearization negotiations before the end of the year.
Washington has urged Pyongyang to stick to its commitment to cease nuclear and long-range missile tests, saying they would be counterproductive to efforts to reach a deal exchanging North Korea's denuclearization for U.S. concessions.
(END)