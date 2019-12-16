Foreigners remain net sellers of Korean stocks in Nov.
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors continued to remain net sellers of South Korean stocks in November, extending their selling streak to a fourth month, the financial watchdog said Monday.
Foreigners net sold some 2.84 trillion won (US$2.43 billion) worth of local shares during the month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their selling binge came amid worse-than-anticipated performance by local businesses and a further delay in a trade deal between the United States and China.
South Korea's exports have dropped for 12 consecutive months since December 2012, partly due to the prolonged trade dispute between the world's two largest economies that are also the largest importers of South Korean products.
Foreigners ended their selling spree on Dec. 5 after a run of 21 consecutive sessions, the longest selling streak since January 2013.
On a monthly basis, they have been net sellers since August.
By region, investors from Europe and the Middle East net purchased 1.4 trillion won and 200 billion won worth of local shares, respectively, in November, according to the FSS.
But those from the U.S. and Asian countries net sold 2.4 trillion won and 500 billion won.
As of end-November, local shares held by foreign investors stood at 558.4 trillion won, 33.1 percent of overall market capitalization.
U.S. investors held nearly 240 trillion won worth of local stocks, followed by European investors with 161.2 trillion won and Asians with 69.8 trillion won.
Meanwhile, foreigners also offloaded local bonds last month, reducing their presence on the local debt market by some 1.77 trillion won, according to the FSS.
They freshly purchased 1.38 trillion won worth of local bonds but cashed in 3.16 trillion won at maturity.
Foreigners held 124.8 trillion won worth of local bonds as of end-November, accounting for 6.8 percent of outstanding debts sold.
(END)