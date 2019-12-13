(LEAD) Seoul stocks hit 7-month high on trade optimism, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks surged by more than 1.5 percent to their highest point in seven months on Friday, as investors scooped technology stocks amid reports the United States and China are close to signing a trade deal. The Korean won rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 32.90 points, or 1.54 percent, to close at 2,170.25, extending gains for a sixth straight session. Trading volume was heavy at 533.3 million shares worth 6.13 trillion won (US$5.2 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 602 to 242.
The main index broke the 2,170 level for the first time since May 7, when it ended at 2,176.99.
An imminent U.S.-China trade deal was the biggest upside impetus in Friday's session. A 2.7 percent jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also buoyed investor sentiment as it indicates a rising demand for chips, analysts said.
"Moreover, China's top policymakers said they will put more focus on maintaining economic stability through fiscal spending and monetary easing plans in 2020 in the Central Economic Work Conference held from Tuesday to Thursday. It drove up market expectations of an increased exports to China and exports stocks as well," Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said over the phone.
The market also reacted to exit polls predicting a landslide election win for Britain's ruling Conservative Party that will set the stage for Brexit in January.
"It is offering certainty that has not existed for long time over the issue," Suh said.
Foreigners and institutions bought a combined 993 billion won worth of stocks, exceeding individuals' selling valued at 985 billion won.
Technology stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. jumping 2.6 percent to 54,700 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. soaring 5.4 percent to 87,900 won.
Leading steelmaker POSCO climbed 3.2 percent to 243,000 won, No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 0.7 percent at 148,500 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.8 percent to reach 121,000 won.
But utilities and domestic-focused players were unchanged or slipped into negative terrain.
State-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. was flat at 27,650 won, dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. fell 0.1 percent to 95,800 won, and LG Household & Health Care declined 2.4 percent to 1,246,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,171.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 15.10 won from the previous session's close, on increased appetite for risky assets.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed down. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 2.0 basis points to 1.402 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond climbed 2.5 basis points to 1.498 percent.
