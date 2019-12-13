ASEAN-plus-3 nations discuss financial cooperation
SEJONG, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held a regular meeting of vice finance ministers in China this week during which they discussed ways to promote financial cooperation, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.
Senior representatives from their central banks also attended the two-day meeting, which started Thursday, in the Chinese city of Xiamen, according to the ministry.
During the meeting, representatives assessed regional economic conditions and exchanged views on how to expand free trade in the region, it added.
They also agreed to reinforce financial support, including the flexibility to extend the period of provisions under the IMF-linked portion of the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM) agreement.
The CMIM, launched in 2010, refers to a US$240 billion pool that can be tapped through currency swap deals in times of financial crisis.
